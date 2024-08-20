Shorenorth preschool story time and book fair at Ridgecrest Books Thursday August 22, 2024



Ridgecrest Books is partnering with Shorenorth preschool for a story time and book fair this Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11am. Ridgecrest Books is partnering with Shorenorth preschool for a story time and book fair this Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11am.





Everyone is welcome.





The Shorenorth teachers will read for the kids and 20% of the purchases made in tandem with this event will go back to the preschool as a credit to spend on books for the school.





This offer extends to Sunday August 25th.















