Shorenorth preschool story time and book fair at Ridgecrest Books Thursday August 22, 2024
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Ridgecrest Books is partnering with Shorenorth preschool for a story time and book fair this Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 11am.
Everyone is welcome.
The Shorenorth teachers will read for the kids and 20% of the purchases made in tandem with this event will go back to the preschool as a credit to spend on books for the school.
This offer extends to Sunday August 25th.
Ridgecrest Books is located in the Ridgecrest business district at 512 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
Shorenorth Co-op Preschool is located at 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
