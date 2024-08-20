Answers to readers' questions about the Shoreline North light rail station

Shoreline North 185th Station

2. Are there elevators at the station?





There are elevators at the station.





3. When we are on Link 1 Line and getting off at the 185th Station are there going to be buses people can catch? I am in a wheelchair and need to get to Aurora Transit





Erik contacted Metro with this questions and this is their response:



“The long-term stops have been closed due to Link construction. I asked our bus stop folks and they are looking into whether there is a safe place to put temporary stops for Aug 30-Sep 13. The currently active stops are not close to the station. So the answer is, “Metro is looking at using temporary stops closer to the station, if it can be done safely, before service changes to use the station’s bus loop starting on September 14.”









King County Metro

Route 348

Route 365 Community Transit

Swift BLUE line Of those three routes, the Metro 348 and CT Swift Blue Line will provide connections from Shoreline North/185th to Aurora/99.



Metro should update in the next week on whether or not they are able to bring the 348 to Shoreline North/185th before opening day.





In anticipation of the opening of the light rail stations on August 30, 2024, readers have sent in a few questions regarding the Shoreline North station at 185th.I asked Erik Ashlie-Vinke, Government & Community Relations Director – North Corridor and here are his responses.1. Will the station be ready by the August 30th opening date?Yes the station will be ready for opening on North Shoreline.