Restoration work party events in Shoreline this week
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
On Tuesday, 8/27 we will be in Echo Lake Park
On Saturday, 8/31 we will be in
· Boeing Creek Park
· Meridian Park
· Shoreline Park
· Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
On Labor Day we will be in Hamlin Park meadow all day long!
9:00-12:00
1:00-4:00
On Saturday, 9/7 we will be in Northcrest Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
