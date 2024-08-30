Volunteer for Labor Day weekend park restoration projects

Friday, August 30, 2024

Do some restoration work this Labor Day weekend in Shoreline's city parks!

On Saturday, 8/31 we will be in

On Labor Day we will be in Hamlin Park meadow all day long!

Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!

No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.

Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.


