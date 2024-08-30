Volunteer for Labor Day weekend park restoration projects
Friday, August 30, 2024
Do some restoration work this Labor Day weekend in Shoreline's city parks!
On Saturday, 8/31 we will be in
Invest in the future of our city’s urban forest! Please join us for upcoming restoration work party events in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
