Capital Projects update from Shoreline Schools

Friday, August 23, 2024

Aldercrest (Cascade K-8 and Home Education Exchange) Field

From Shoreline Schools

As we enter this exciting back-to-school time of year, we are happy to share updates on the projects that you’ve seen in and around our school buildings in recent months.

These projects are all funded entirely or in large part by bonds that the voters of the City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park voted to approve. 

We are thankful to the local community for their continued support of the structural foundations that literally make learning happen in our schools.

What is a Capital Project?

Capital projects are large-scale, long-term projects that involve building new facilities or making significant improvements to existing ones. Capital projects are often permanent structural changes that are intended to increase the value of an asset, extend its life, or improve its capabilities. 

A school district’s Capital Projects (CP) fund is separate from their General Fund; money from CP cannot be spent on school operations, staffing, or materials.

Reminder: School starts this year on Tuesday August 27, 2024.


