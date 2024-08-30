All four Lynnwood Link transit stations open on Friday, August 30, 2024

Now called the “1 Line to Lynnwood”, the line connects Northgate Station to Lynnwood Transit Center and marks the first light rail extension to Snohomish County, Washington. The extensive, multi-year project, incorporating four new light rail stations, three parking garages, and 8.5 miles of track, is the culmination of innovative design and a collaborative partnership.

Train arriving at the Mountlake Terrace station, through the trees

Photo by Patrick Deagen

“This new service marks the first time Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail System has extended into Snohomish County, broadening the range of the entire line and connecting communities across the region,” said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit vice chair Dave Somers.





Finishing touches to the Shoreline Station

Photo by Patrick Deagen

Moein El-Aarag, project manager and group director with HNTB, said “We successfully navigated and fostered partnerships across multiple agencies, including Washington State Department of Transportation and the Cities of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and Seattle. Together, we have achieved a significant milestone in enhancing our region’s transit infrastructure.”

View from Shoreline South / 148th Station

Photo by Patrick Deagen

For more information about the opening events or the Lynnwood Link Extension, please visit https://www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension



About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With 110 years of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design and program and construction management.









The grand opening ceremonies kick off on Aug. 30, 2024, at 11am with a ribbon cutting at the Lynnwood City Center Station, leading to the inaugural service to and from Lynnwood. At 4pm, members of the public are invited to join the celebration, including activities and entertainment at each of the four new stations, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North (at 185th), and Shoreline South (at 148th).

HNTB served as project manager on all engineering and architectural aspects of the project design and construction support. HNTB's innovative approach, including the use of cutting-edge 3-D modeling and delivering design packages early, allowed construction to begin prior to completion of the entire design, enhanced the team collaboration and significantly accelerated the construction timeline.

Four passenger stations have been constructed, two in the City of Shoreline, one in Mountlake Terrace and one in Lynnwood, each designed to accommodate high volumes of daily commuters. HNTB is also managing the design of an additional fifth station at 130th Street in Seattle, reflecting its ongoing involvement and adaptability in accommodating changes and expansions to the project scope.