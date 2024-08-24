Two events at Miyawaki Forest - storytelling and first birthday

Saturday September 28, 2024 from 10am - 12pm

Life of the Forest - Storytelling





Gather by the forest to hear Roger Fernandes - Native artist, storyteller and educator - share traditional stories of local Coast Salish Tribes.





Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 3:30pm - 5:15pm

First Birthday Party - Welcome Stone Unveiled





A year ago, 300 community members of all ages planted this forest. Celebrate with the unveiling of the Welcome Stone. Roger Fernandes will discuss the inspiration behind the images he carved in the 6' by 3' glacial rock.





These outdoor events include hands-on activities, refreshments, and tours.





Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Nearby bus routes: E line and 348



