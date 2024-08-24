Two events at Miyawaki Forest - storytelling and first birthday

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday September 28, 2024 from 10am - 12pm
Life of the Forest - Storytelling

Gather by the forest to hear Roger Fernandes - Native artist, storyteller and educator - share traditional stories of local Coast Salish Tribes.

Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 3:30pm - 5:15pm
First Birthday Party - Welcome Stone Unveiled

A year ago, 300 community members of all ages planted this forest. Celebrate with the unveiling of the Welcome Stone. Roger Fernandes will discuss the inspiration behind the images he carved in the 6' by 3' glacial rock.

These outdoor events include hands-on activities, refreshments, and tours.

Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Nearby bus routes: E line and 348

Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
