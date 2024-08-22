Public hearing in Lake Forest Park regarding acquisition of forested land adjacent to Five Acre Woods

Property adjacent to Five Acre Woods available for purchase

The primary agenda item for this meeting is the consideration of Resolution 24-1962, which involves approving the Purchase and Sale Agreement for acquiring property located at 19001 40th Place.









Expansion of Green Space: The acquisition would expand Five Acre Woods Park, providing more recreational space and enhancing public access to nature.

Environmental Preservation: The heavily treed property consists of a second-growth forest, which contributes to local biodiversity, supports wildlife habitats, and helps maintain an ecological balance within the urban environment.

Sustainable Development: By preserving the property as a natural area, the City can ensure that the land is not developed by private interests, thereby maintaining the community's character and integrity.

Community Health and Well-being: Increased access to natural spaces has been shown to improve mental and physical health, making this acquisition a valuable investment in the well-being of Lake Forest Park residents. We encourage all community members to attend the meeting and share their thoughts on this significant opportunity to preserve and expand our parkland. Your input is invaluable in shaping the future of our community spaces.



Meeting Details:



Date: August 29, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE



INSTRUCTIONS FOR ATTENDING THIS MEETING VIRTUALLY:



Join Zoom Webinar:

Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 825 4426 8482



If you are attending the meeting in person, there is a sign-in sheet located near the entrance to the Council Chambers. Simply fill the form out, and the Mayor will call your name at the appropriate time. Oral comments are limited to 3:00 minutes per speaker and are not being accepted via Zoom.



The meeting is being recorded.



HOW TO SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS:



Written comments will be submitted to the Council if received by 5:00 p.m. on the meeting date; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day. The City Clerk will read your name and subject matter into the record during Public Comments.



For more information, please contact City Clerk Matt McLean at 206-364-5440 or





This 2.43-acre property, located adjacent to Five Acre Woods Park, offers a unique opportunity to preserve a significant urban forest area.