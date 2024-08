Update on state wildfires

From Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz

Better to respond to every small fire...

In Washington, we've been fighting an incredibly high level of fires in every corner of the state. At Washington State Department of Natural Resources , we believe that it is safer, easier and cheaper that we do everything we can to put out a half acre new start than trying to get around it when it's 10,000+ acres.





than to wait until it is a very large fire

For the last two years and so far this year we’ve been able to keep 95% of these fires below 10 acres. The key reasons for our success are: For the last two years and so far this year we’ve been able to keep 95% of these fires below 10 acres. The key reasons for our success are: