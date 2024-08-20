Shoreline Library Resource Fair Thursday, August 29, 2024
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Thursday, August 29, 10:00am – 2:00pm
Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more!
Participating agencies may include:
- Center for Human Services,
- Hopelink,
- Ideal Option,
- International Community Health Services (ICHS),
- Lake City Partners,
- Life Wireless,
- Molina Medical,
- Pioneer Human Services,
- Public Health - Seattle & King County,
- Puget Sound Energy,
- Shoreline Community Care,
- Shoreline Community College,
- Tenant Law Center,
- Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL2Go Mobile Unit),
- Washington State Department of Health and Social Services (DSHS),
- and others.
0 comments:
Post a Comment