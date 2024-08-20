Shoreline Library Resource Fair Thursday, August 29, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Shoreline Library Resource Fair
Thursday, August 29, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more! 

Participating agencies may include: 

