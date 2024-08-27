New bus routes start September 14, 2024





By Diane Hettrick





I have focused on the Shoreline North / 185th transit station because it borders my Echo Lake neighborhood and because the construction has affected my life for years.





However, when I studied the various Metro proposals for routes to the new 1 Line (aka Lynnwood Link) stations, I realized, somewhat to my shock, that my station is actually Mountlake Terrace.





The new routes, focused on getting people to the transit stations, will start on September 14, 2024.





The 331 bus line starts at Shoreline Community College, heads north through the middle of the Hillwood neighborhood, then east to the Aurora Village Transit Center in the Echo Lake neighborhood. From there it goes north on Meridian, then east to the Mountlake Terrace light rail station.





After that, it heads down Ballinger Way to Lake Forest Park. then Kenmore, and finishes in Bothell. So the 331 serves riders in Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Ballinger, Echo Lake, and Hillwood.







