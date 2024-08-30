Friday party at Shoreline South / 148th transit station

Jack Malek and Lara Grauer with Lion Dancer costumes

Photo courtesy Chamber of Commerce

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is hosting the party at the Shoreline South / 148th transit station on Friday, August 30, 2024 from 4-8pm. NE 148th and 5th NE. The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is hosting the party at the Shoreline South / 148th transit station on Friday, August 30, 2024 from 4-8pm. NE 148th and 5th NE.





Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Shoreline South/148th Light Rail Station with exciting activities and entertainment for all ages!







The night market will have both information and sales booths . Enjoy live music on the Main Stage, a vibrant Lion Dance, a thrilling performance by the Double Dutch Divas, delicious offerings from food trucks, a bustling night market, and more. Plus, get the chance to learn about future developments in Shoreline and explore real estate resources available in the area. Enjoy live music on the Main Stage, a vibrant Lion Dance, a thrilling performance by the Double Dutch Divas, delicious offerings from food trucks, a bustling night market, and more. Plus, get the chance to learn about future developments in Shoreline and explore real estate resources available in the area.





Smokin' Pete's BBQ

Thai U-Up

Taco Express

Sugar + Spoon

Activities planned for children

Photo courtesy Chamber of Commerce

Kid friendly activities include Kid friendly activities include

Chalk art

Face painting

Bowling

and a performance from the Double Dutch Divas jump rope team





Musical performances including Lion dancers and Girl Groups are scheduled throughout the event.Food trucks