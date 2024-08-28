Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technician 3 | TMC

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

WSDOT
Transportation Technician 3 | TMC
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$49,209 - $90,763 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Management Center (TMC) Transportation Technicians in Shoreline, WA. This position supports WSDOT’s mission by operating the Region's intelligent transportation system (ITS) consisting of traffic management system (TMS), active traffic management (ATM) system, tunnel control systems, and toll system. 

This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis in the Northwest Region (NWR) Traffic Management Center (TMC). This position will provide, update, and maintain training materials on FLOW management and tunnel control systems and will serve as a trainer for new and existing staff. 

This position is also responsible for creating monthly schedules for technician shifts, tracking, and bidding out all scheduled overtime requests to keep the TMC fully staffed and operational. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Job description and application


