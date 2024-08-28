Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technician 3 | TMC





This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis in the Northwest Region (NWR) Traffic Management Center (TMC). This position will provide, update, and maintain training materials on FLOW management and tunnel control systems and will serve as a trainer for new and existing staff.









Job description and application





This position is also responsible for creating monthly schedules for technician shifts, tracking, and bidding out all scheduled overtime requests to keep the TMC fully staffed and operational. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$49,209 - $90,763 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Transportation Management Center (TMC) Transportation Technicians in Shoreline, WA. This position supports WSDOT’s mission by operating the Region's intelligent transportation system (ITS) consisting of traffic management system (TMS), active traffic management (ATM) system, tunnel control systems, and toll system.