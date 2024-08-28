What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? August 28 – September 3





Community Resource Fair



Thursday, August 29, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Come for a resource fair serving community members in need of support. Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more! Look online for a list of participating agencies. Registration not required.



Support your local food banks with some delicious grilled street corn!







Support your local food banks with some delicious grilled street corn!



Thursday, August 29, 2024



3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Stop by your local Town & Country Market on Thursday Aug 29th and pick up a summery treat for a good cause. We'll be out front of the markets grilling some delicious street corn and selling it for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds go to benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program.







First Day of School Kindergarten - Shoreline School District



Friday, August 30, 2024



8:30 AM - 12:30 PM







Light Rail Open Celebration Ribbon Cutting



Friday, August 30, 2024



11:00 AM - 12:30 PM



Starting at 11 a.m. at the Lynnwood City Center Station plaza, Sound Transit will kick off opening celebrations with a public ribbon-cutting event. After speeches by local leaders, the ribbon will officially be cut around 12:30 p.m., and riders will be welcomed onboard the new 1 Line Extension to Lynnwood for the very first time. The Lynnwood City Center Station garage will be open for those planning to drive. Carpooling, biking, walking, or using transit options like Community Transit’s Swift Orange Line are encouraged. Celebrations continue later in the day at the two Shoreline Stations.



https://www.soundtransit.org/ snocolink/events

For more information, check the Sound Transit events:





Cedarbrook – Lago Vista Walk



Friday, August 30, 2024



12:00 PM - 1:30 PM



Meet at: Cedarbrook Park, 2000 NE Perkins Way



www.ShorelineWA.gov/ ShorelineWalks

Walk through the Cedarbrook and Lago Vista neighborhoods. Explore McAleer Creek and Whisper Creek. For a full list of walks visit





Light Rail Opening Celebrations



Friday, August 30, 2024



4:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Shoreline Light Rail Stations







Let's Get Moving! Opening Celebration!







Shoreline North/ 185th Street Station



The North City Neighborhood Association invites everyone to start the Labor Day weekend with a celebration right here in North City! Walk, bike, or ride to the new station and grab a free Orca card to board the 1 Line. Food vendors, community partners, music, dance, and celebration will fill the space.







Dance Performances from Shorecrest and Shorewood Hip Hop teams, Mak Fai Lion Dance, and BOOTS! — a '60s Go-Go Dance Party. DJ Kurt Bloch and Emcee Troy Nelson from KEXP will keep the energy strong throughout the evening.







* Lime will be on hand to offer scooter and bike demos and will be handing out free helmets.



* Enjoy foods from local vendors such as La Liath Bakery, Mellow Yellow Thai, Nata Seattle, Geni's Ethiopian, Chick 'N Fix, El Mammamia, Taco Cortes, and Dippy's Ice Cream



* Sound Transit will deploy a team of ambassadors to assist with Orca cards and answer questions about Link. Metro and Community Transit will also be ready to talk about transit integrations at our newest multi-modal hub.



* A $1 book sale from Friends of Shoreline Library, and a special transit-themed exhibit from the Shoreline Historical Museum



* A craft marketplace of clothing and jewelry, including High Vibe Designed & Burnout Boss, Salaheddine Serrhini, and Forever Beauty Jewelry



* Learn from Commute Seattle about transit options, plus Shoreline Tool Library will be on hand to offer free bicycle inspections.



* Hello There You event photography will provide a selfie booth and a roaming photographer to capture your memories and send them directly to your phone.



For more information, check the North City Neighborhood Association:





Shoreline South/148th Street Station



The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the station. Find out about local businesses and organizations. There will be a main stage with live music, food trucks, vendor stalls, free popcorn, and family-friendly games and activities.



https://shorelinechamber.org/ Light-Rail-Grand-Opening

For more information, check the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce:





Shoreline Farmers Market



Saturday, August 31, 2024



10:00 AM 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Rub With Love



Saturday, August 31, 2024



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Local chef Tom Douglas will be in the market showcasing his Rub With Love spice blends. Come say hi and see what’s cooking!







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.







