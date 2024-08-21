

What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

August 21 – August 27, 2024





From Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library to a Wild Adventures Concert for the little ones, there's something for everyone this week in Shoreline. Dive into hands-on workshops, groove to live music, and celebrate with the community at CRISTA Summer Fest. Don't miss out on the Shoreline Farmers Market and a fun-filled Back to School Game Day! August 27

is the first day of school for Shoreline Public Schools.

Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library



Wednesday, August 21, 2024



5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy. org.

Bring your broken household items for a night of fixing and community building at the Shoreline Tool Library! It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event below or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at





Wild Adventures Concert



Thursday, August 22, 2024



11:00 AM - 11:45 AM



Shoreline Library



Have you ever met a saber tooth tiger? How close would you get to a king cobra? Join Mikey the Rad Scientist on a whirlwind musical adventure through time and space, exploring ecosystems and the creatures that live there. Sing, dance and celebrate our unique and wild world! Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 1 to 8 with adult. Registration not required.







Herbal Salve and Balms Workshop



Thursday, August 22, 2024



6:00 PM - 7:30 PM



Making herbal crafts is a fun and easy hobby to dive into. In this workshop, you will learn how to make herbal salves and balms, using commonly available garden herbs. Participants will leave with the tools to create their own herbal ointments, and become familiar with ways to incorporate them into their daily lives. Class price/fee includes an herbal salve and lip balms to take home. Fee course; registration required.







Saturday, August 24, 2024

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).









CRISTA Summer Fest!



Saturday, August 24, 2024



10:00 AM - 7:00 PM



On August 24, 2024, we would be honored to host you and your loved ones at CRISTA Family of Ministries to celebrate 75 years in the greater Shoreline Community.



10:00 AM—5:00 PM: CRISTA Camps rock climbing wall and free Kettle Corn Kid’s Zone with Bouncy Houses, Lawn Games, and Arts & Crafts



10:00 AM—2:00 PM: Classic Car Show with CRISTA Senior Living with FREE Ice Cream and Hot Dogs from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM



5:00 PM—7:00 PM: Prayer & Worship Night with SPIRIT 105.3 and PRAISE 106.5



Food trucks and designated lawn areas for picnicking are available.







Back to School Game Day



Saturday, August 24, 2024



12:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Play a variety of video, board and card games! Bring friends and challenge them to a game of chess or play Smash Brothers on a big screen. Try Battleship or Jenga! All ages welcome. Registration not required.







First day of school grades 1-12 - Shoreline School District



Tuesday, August 27, 2024







