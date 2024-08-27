ORCA offers six-month day pass reduced fare beginning August 30, 2024



Youths 18 and under will continue to ride for free. This special offer is designed to simplify travel throughout the Puget Sound and help riders make the most out of their ORCA card by allowing unlimited* rides and transfers between all participating ORCA agencies throughout the day for the cost of just two trips.



Adult Day Pass : Reduced from $8.00 to $6.00

: Reduced from $8.00 to $6.00 Reduced Fare Day Pass (Customers who are seniors, have a disability or have lower incomes): Reduced from $4.00 to $2.00

(Customers who are seniors, have a disability or have lower incomes): Reduced from $4.00 to $2.00 Promotion Duration : August 30, 2024 to February 28, 2025 (6 months)

: August 30, 2024 to February 28, 2025 (6 months) *Unlimited Travel: Ride and transfer between all ORCA agencies all day, excluding Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Fast Ferries. Some additional E-purse funds may be required to cover trips on King County Water Taxi and Sound Transit Sounder trains. How to Purchase the Promotional ORCA Day Pass on Your ORCA Card



Visit myORCA.com or download/open the myORCA app

If you have a myORCA account, log into your account.

On the myORCA app, select the card you wish to add the pass to, click “add money”, then “add a pass”, and then select “All Day Puget Pass”. Choose your quantity and add it to your shopping cart to check out.



On myORCA.com, click “manage this card”, select “passes” and choose “Regional” under pass type. Next, select “Daily $3.50” or “Daily $1.75” if you are a reduced fare customer, and adjust your quantity under “frequency”. Tap “add to cart” to checkout. If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass



Riders can also purchase an ORCA Day Pass in-person at an ORCA Ticket Vending machine, at an ORCA customer service location, or by contacting us at 888-988-6722 / TTY: 711.



Keeping public transportation convenient and cost-effective



It is intended to simplify the complexity of deciding which fare is right for your ride as service and fare changes, such as Sound Transit’s Link light rail flat $3.00 fare, take effect this August and into the fall.



Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or exploring the city, the ORCA promotional day pass is your ticket to unlimited travel for the cost of just two trips.



After February 2025, the ORCA Joint Board will review options for extending the promotional day pass fare.





More information here



Order a physical Adult ORCA card online at myORCA.com or purchase a digital ORCA card via Google Wallet. To purchase an Adult ORCA card in person, visit an ORCA card retail store, an ORCA ticket vending machine, or transit agency customer service office:



For discounted ORCA LIFT, Senior, or Disabled cards, you can apply in person at a participating location or by mail. Visit





