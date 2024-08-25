Parking at Transit Stations

Mountlake Terrace parking structure November 2020

Lynnwood Link (now called 1 Link) stations will open on August 30, 2024.





Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North/185th, Shoreline South/148th all have parking garages which hold up to 500 cars. Shoreline North has 360 spaces, Shoreline South has 500.









Whether you are being dropped off by a friend or taking a ride share and dropped off in the designated areas at the stations, riding transit to the stations, biking, walking or any other means.





The majority of riders on light rail do not park and ride.





One four car train set can fit between 600 - 800 people depending on the makeup of people sitting and standing.





So when the garage is full, that accounts for roughly one full train. The rest of the riders on our system use different means to get to and from the stations. That is one reason why Sound Transit has worked so closely with our transit partners King County Metro and Community Transit in their service plan changes, to maximize the efficiency of the system as a region.







