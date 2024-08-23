Wonderland offers a free screening tool to assess your child's development

Friday, August 23, 2024


Should my child be crawling? 

Use our free Ages & Stages Questionnaire to screen your child's development in these five areas:
  1. communication, 
  2. gross motor, 
  3. fine motor,
  4.  problem solving, and 
  5. personal-social.
Your child may be eligible for a comprehensive evaluation at no additional cost! Click here to learn more

Wonderland Child & Family Services is a nonprofit agency headquartered in Shoreline, serving children with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure. Founded in 1969, Wonderland is dedicated to helping children meet healthy developmental milestones.


Posted by DKH at 1:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  