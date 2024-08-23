Wonderland offers a free screening tool to assess your child's development
Friday, August 23, 2024
Use our free Ages & Stages Questionnaire to screen your child's development in these five areas:
- communication,
- gross motor,
- fine motor,
- problem solving, and
- personal-social.
Wonderland Child & Family Services is a nonprofit agency headquartered in Shoreline, serving children with developmental delays, disabilities, and prenatal substance exposure. Founded in 1969, Wonderland is dedicated to helping children meet healthy developmental milestones.
