North Cascades highway reopens after fires and mudslide

Friday, August 23, 2024


SR 20 North Cascades Highway reopened on August 22, 2024 between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead (milepost 148-157) after having been closed since August 4 for fire activity and then a mudslide.

Before you start your engines, a few things to know:
  • Fire crews continue to work in the area in response to the Easy Fire and a 35 mph advisory speed zone has been posted between milepost 150 and 154.
  • Please do not pull over or attempt to pass through this area and remain alert for fire and maintenance vehicles exiting and entering the roadway.
  • Beginning 7am on Monday, August 26, there will be flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car between milepost 150 and 154 so maintenance crews can continue to clear basins and restore drainage. The road will remain open without a pilot car during non-working hours.
Thank you to our crews for all of their work to clear ~7,000 tons of material after a mudslide buried sections of the road on Aug. 11 following a rainstorm.


Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
