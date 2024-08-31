Murder Inn opens Friday the 13th at Edmonds Driftwood Players
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Edmonds Driftwood Player's 66th Season opens FRIDAY 9/13 with MURDER INN where a group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced by a storm to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley Inn.
Please join us September 13 - October 6 at the Wade James Theatre for this murder-mystery where, as the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it...
For Show & Ticket Info, please visit; www.EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org/shows-tickets
