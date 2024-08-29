Volunteers spread mulch at Echo Lake Park

Special thanks to Wendi Valle and her staff, Zach, Brendan and Chelsea, from State Farm Insurance, as well as Paul, Pat and Edith.

--Ann Michel

We got rid of almost all of the mulch pile, and the plants approve. We also seemed to find a spot where a coyote maybe comes to enjoy their prey. Last time it was a dead crow; this time it was what looked like an otter skull and part of its pelt. I'm not sure if there's another animal around here that would do that.Also a reminder for lakeside dwellers -- as landscapers and home owners begin fall clean up: please do not blow yard debris into the lake. This releases phosphorus, which feeds the algae blooms. Please place into yard waste, so it can be safely taken away and composted.