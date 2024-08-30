Toxic algae - Echo Lake and possibly Lake Ballinger

Friday, August 30, 2024

Toxic algae in Echo Lake
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Echo Lake and the swimming beach remain CLOSED due to toxic algae and fecal bacteria.

The water is unsafe -- do not swim, fish, wade, or enter it. Do not let dogs enter or drink the water. 

Toxic algae can cause severe illness or death in humans and animals. 

Shoreline City staff will continue testing the water and will reopen the lake only when King County Public Health determines it is safe to do so.

Ballinger Lake - the City of Edmonds is warning about an algal bloom in Ballinger Lake. They sent a drone around the perimeter of the lake and determined that the algae was all around the edges. They have not tested it yet but warn people to be cautious and stay out of the water for now.

--Diane Hettrick

 

Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
