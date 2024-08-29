Enhance Your Well-being and Have Fun with Tai Chi

Tai Chi

Join our beloved instructor, Mary Newbill, for an enriching experience with Yang Style Tai Chi. This gentle yet powerful practice is perfect for seniors looking to boost their health and vitality.





Why Tai Chi?

Strengthen Your Life Force: Build muscle, improve balance, and enhance overall health.

Relax and Meditate: Enjoy slow, relaxed movements coordinated with your breath, turning exercise into a peaceful meditation.

Improve Posture and Flexibility: Feel more agile and confident in your daily activities.

Elevate Your Mood: Experience the joy and calm that comes with regular practice.

Reduce Falls: Gain stability and reduce the risk of falls, a common concern for seniors.

Health Benefits: Medical research shows Tai Chi can alleviate joint pain, arthritis, and many other conditions. Join us in September, and Transform Your Health!



Join us in September, and Transform Your Health!

Times:





Beginners Tai Chi - Tuesdays 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Cost: Member $32 per Month Non Member $48 per Month



Beginners Tai Chi - Thursdays 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Cost: Member $32 per Month Non Member $48 per Month



Continuing Tai Chi - Thursdays 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Cost: Member $32 per Month Non Member $48 per Month









Shoreline Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155





Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. Class starts the first week of September!

Discover the Joy of Yang Style Tai Chi with Mary Newbill!