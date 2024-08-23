NW Junior Pipe Band open house for future pipers September 24, 2024

NW Junior Pipe Band

The NW Junior Pipe Band will hold an open house at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pm. The NW Junior Pipe Band will hold an open house at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 from 7 - 8:30pm. 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177





Learn to play bagpipes and drums!





The Northwest Junior Pipe Band is looking for kids ages 8-18 who are looking for something fun and different!





We are holding an open house and sign-up night on September 24th where you can learn more about the instruments, the band and what it takes to become a piper or drummer. No experience necessary!











