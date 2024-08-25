How a light rail train changes direction

Sunday, August 25, 2024

A 1 Link train pulls in to the Lynnwood station.
Or is it coming out of the station?
Screenshot from video by David Carlos

Drone photographer David Carlos was curious about what happens at the end of the transit line, so he followed one of the trains as it went to the end of the 1 Line in Lynnwood.

(Spoiler alert) If you watch the video to the end, you'll see that it is the staff who change directions and the train just goes back the way it came.

Ok, that wasn't a good description. Watch the video.

And note the huge parking structure next to the tracks.

--Diane Hettrick


