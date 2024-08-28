New CityLearn session on Human Services in Shoreline





Come hear about the Shoreline Human Services Strategic Plan, recently adopted by the City Council in April 2024.





More will also be shared about how the City promotes individual and community well-being by increasing self-sufficiency, reducing the negative impacts of adverse life events, and helping people reach their full potential.









CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Zoom link for this meeting here No registration is required.





Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.





