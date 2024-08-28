New CityLearn session on Human Services in Shoreline
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
CityLearn – Human Services in Shoreline, Wednesday, September 4, 2024 from 7 – 8:30pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N, or online.
Come hear about the Shoreline Human Services Strategic Plan, recently adopted by the City Council in April 2024.
More will also be shared about how the City promotes individual and community well-being by increasing self-sufficiency, reducing the negative impacts of adverse life events, and helping people reach their full potential.
Zoom link for this meeting here No registration is required.
CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline.
Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.
