"For the Birds" Concert September 22, 2024 (but not OUR For the Birds)





This concert is hosted by Interfaith Climate Action and it is more than just a concert. The performance engages the power of artistic expression -- live music, spoken words, images, and poetry - to connect audiences deeply and emotionally to the scientific realities of climate change.





Ultimately a story of hope, individuals leave the performance feeling empowered to take meaningful action.





Why Birds? Birds are a part of our daily life experience, and an inspiring connection to the natural world. But climate change is having a significant and alarming impact on many bird species, and this should be a wake-up call for all of us.



Tickets are $10 and $20, children under 12 are free as are students in environmental clubs and climate committees in area middle and high schools. We are in the process of securing child care for children too young to enjoy the performance.





Purchase tickets here



Various individuals and organizations are being approached for donations in order to keep the prices low so everyone can attend. The performers are the Nelda Swiggett Band, well known in Seattle. Nelda is the composer and her quintet will be performing this debut concert.





Various individuals and organizations are being approached for donations in order to keep the prices low so everyone can attend. The performers are the Nelda Swiggett Band, well known in Seattle. Nelda is the composer and her quintet will be performing this debut concert.