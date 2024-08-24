Future Women in Fire event October 19-20, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Come join King County EMS and host agency Renton RFA along with over 12 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service. 

This opportunity includes interactive activities, discussion panels, viewing live demos, and networking with EMTs, Firefighters, and Paramedics in our region. 

Free.

Must be 18 to apply, King County residency preferred.

Application here
or use the QR code in the flyer

Applications due September 22, 2024


