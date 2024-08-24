Future Women in Fire event October 19-20, 2024
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Come join King County EMS and host agency Renton RFA along with over 12 other King County agencies as we immerse you in a weekend of hands on Fire and EMS activities and provide you an opportunity to explore a career in the Fire or EMS service.
Free.
Must be 18 to apply, King County residency preferred.
Application here
or use the QR code in the flyer
Applications due September 22, 2024
