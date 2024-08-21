Apply to be a member of the Governor's Committee on Disability Issues & Employment

OLYMPIA - If you are interested in disability justice and want to influence state decision makers, apply to become a volunteer member of the Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE).

Have a disability.

Have a family member with a disability.

Provide services to, or be an advocate for, people with disabilities.

Work alongside others in the disability community to bring awareness and passion to projects that impact people with disabilities statewide.

GCDE members serve on subcommittees that work on a variety of projects, such as community outreach and an employer awards program. New members are asked to serve on one or two subcommittees that most interest them.



Find application instructions, and information about member qualifications and responsibilities on the GCDE



Go to the Employment Security Department (ESD) website to



Questions?

Contact Membership Program Coordinator





The GCDE is recruiting a new chairperson and new members. The application deadline is September 13, 2024.The committee has 25 members, all appointed by the governor. Each serves a 3-year term with the possibility of being appointed to a second 3-year term.Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint new members to serve terms starting the first part of 2025.Committee members can live anywhere in Washington. They must meet one or more of these criteria: