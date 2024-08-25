Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers September 21, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Volunteers at Grace Cole Nature Park
Photo courtesy LFPSF

Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers
Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 9am - 12noon

Please join us the third Saturday of the month to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.

Tasks usually include: removing non-natives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants.

If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you! You may get a glimpse of the resident beavers, too.

Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.

Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net

Location: Grace Cole Nature Park 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155



