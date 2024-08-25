Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers September 21, 2024
Sunday, August 25, 2024
|Volunteers at Grace Cole Nature Park
Photo courtesy LFPSF
Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration Volunteers
Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 9am - 12noon
Please join us the third Saturday of the month to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.
Tasks usually include: removing non-natives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants.
If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you! You may get a glimpse of the resident beavers, too.
Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net
Location: Grace Cole Nature Park 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net
Location: Grace Cole Nature Park 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment