Marlon Gabbert honored as Business Champion by City of Shoreline and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
The event celebrated leaders who make Shoreline a thriving, vibrant, and welcoming place for all.
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Award
Shoreline Chamber President Lara Grauer honored three nominees for the 2024 Chamber Award:
- Marlin "Gabby" Gabbert, owner of Gabbert Architects and Planners;
- Jack Malek, Real Estate Broker and
- Kevin Barrett, Certified Leadership Coach with True North Professional Development LLC.
The Shoreline Chamber Award recognizes a Chamber member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved, and promotes respectful and supportive communication.
Grauer announced Marlin "Gabby" Gabbert as the 2024 recipient of the award.
The event included a reception with live music performed by Blues Union.
