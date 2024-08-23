Office of the Secretary of State certifies August 6 Primary results, directs hand recount for Commissioner of Public Lands race
Friday, August 23, 2024
OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State certified the August 6 Primary results Thursday and directed a mandatory manual recount of all votes for the statewide Commissioner of Public Lands race.
County election offices are estimating the recount will take seven business days to complete.
In the 2024 Commissioner of Public Lands primary contest, Democrat Dave Upthegrove defeated Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson for second place 396,300 votes to 396,249 votes — a difference of 51 (0.0064%).
In the 2024 Commissioner of Public Lands primary contest, Democrat Dave Upthegrove defeated Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson for second place 396,300 votes to 396,249 votes — a difference of 51 (0.0064%).
The candidate with the second-most votes following the statewide recount will join Jamie Herrera Beutler, a Republican and the race’s top vote-getter, on the November 5 General Election ballot.
The race is the closest statewide race in the history of Washington’s primary, exceeding the 1960 superintendent of public instruction primary where A. T. Van Devanter and Harold L. Anderson were separated by 252 votes.
Each of Washington’s 39 county canvassing boards will determine the date and time of the recount. Counties will review all ballots for the race, including overvotes, undervotes, and write-ins. After counties have completed their recounts, OSOS will certify the recounted results. The state will reimburse each county for all costs associated with this mandatory recount under RCW 29A.64.081.
Manual recounts, otherwise known as hand recounts, of statewide races are required when the difference between the candidates is less than one-quarter of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates and also less than 1,000 votes.
Additional recount information can be found on the Office of the Secretary of State Elections website.
More than 1.9 million Washingtonians participated in the Primary, a 40.9% turnout of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters. Races on voters’ ballots included statewide executives, congressional positions, state legislators, Washington Supreme Court and Superior Court seats, and many local offices and measures.
The race is the closest statewide race in the history of Washington’s primary, exceeding the 1960 superintendent of public instruction primary where A. T. Van Devanter and Harold L. Anderson were separated by 252 votes.
“The mandatory recount underscores the importance of every vote and reaffirms the commitment of our county election officials to ensuring accurate election results. We ask for everyone's patience as county election officials administer the manual recount to ensure that the intent of every voter is accurately heard.”
Each of Washington’s 39 county canvassing boards will determine the date and time of the recount. Counties will review all ballots for the race, including overvotes, undervotes, and write-ins. After counties have completed their recounts, OSOS will certify the recounted results. The state will reimburse each county for all costs associated with this mandatory recount under RCW 29A.64.081.
Manual recounts, otherwise known as hand recounts, of statewide races are required when the difference between the candidates is less than one-quarter of 1% of the total votes cast for both candidates and also less than 1,000 votes.
Additional recount information can be found on the Office of the Secretary of State Elections website.
More than 1.9 million Washingtonians participated in the Primary, a 40.9% turnout of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters. Races on voters’ ballots included statewide executives, congressional positions, state legislators, Washington Supreme Court and Superior Court seats, and many local offices and measures.
0 comments:
Post a Comment