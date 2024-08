Green metallic sweat bee and flying ant

Photo by Gloria Z. Nagler

You take the smaller blossoms, leave the biggies to me!





(Don't think I've ever seen so much pollen on so many legs! Go, Sylvia!





Seen in Seattle park last week. And l am not 100% certain on species i.d.)





--Gloria Z Nagler