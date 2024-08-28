Shoreline Walks: Cedarbrook - Lago Vista Walk Friday August 30, 2024
There's no better way to get to know a neighborhood than by walking it. And if you have a guide who knows the area, so much the better.
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in Shoreline.
Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!
Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
Friday August 30, 2024, 12:00pm (Noon)
Cedarbrook - Lago Vista Walk
Walk through the Cedarbrook and Lago Vista neighborhoods. Explore McAleer Creek and Whisper Creek.
- Walk is rated moderate for some rough trails.
- Walk is approximately: 2.5 miles / 1.5 hour
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep trails and rough paths)
- Meet at: Former Cedarbrook school campus / Cedar Brook Park, 2000 NE Perkins Way, Shoreline.
- Walk Leader: Bonnie
