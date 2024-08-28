Shoreline Walks: Cedarbrook - Lago Vista Walk Friday August 30, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024


There's no better way to get to know a neighborhood than by walking it. And if you have a guide who knows the area, so much the better.

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in Shoreline. 

Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. 

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! 

Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

Friday August 30, 2024, 12:00pm (Noon)
Cedarbrook - Lago Vista Walk

Walk through the Cedarbrook and Lago Vista neighborhoods. Explore McAleer Creek and Whisper Creek. 
  • Walk is rated moderate for some rough trails.
  • Walk is approximately: 2.5 miles / 1.5 hour
  • Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep trails and rough paths)
  • Meet at: Former Cedarbrook school campus / Cedar Brook Park, 2000 NE Perkins Way, Shoreline.
  • Walk Leader: Bonnie
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks


