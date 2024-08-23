Dunn Gardens offers class in making salves and balms

Salves & Balms

Monday, August 26, 2024 @ 4pm - 5:30pm



Making herbal crafts is a fun and easy hobby to dive into. In this workshop, you will learn how to make herbal salves and balms, using commonly available garden herbs.





A few herbs we will be using include Calendula, Comfrey, and St. John's wort. Participants will leave with the tools to create their own herbal ointments, and become familiar with ways to incorporate them into their daily lives.





Class fee includes an herbal salve and lip balms to take home. We will also be serving a refreshing summer beverage.



Heidi Koonz has been a horticulturist at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for 21 years, and began her herbal studies around that same time, completing an herbal apprenticeship in 2002.









is located at

Since then, she has been avidly making herbal oils, tinctures, teas, balms, salves, and other herbal crafts, either for gifts, or to sell. She has also been teaching students these fun, and useful skills for over 10 years. Dunn Gardens is located at 13533 Northshire Road NW , Seattle WA 98177











