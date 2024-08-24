September 2024 events at Third Place Books

Author event at Third Place Books

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books has two featured author events in September. In addition, J.A. Jance will present her new J.P. Beaumont story on September 10, 2024





Thursday, September 12 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park





Wednesday, September 25 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park Our blockbuster hit of September, the prolific Jodi Picoult meets with Julia Quinn, local mastermind of the Bridgerton series. Picoult's new novel By Any Other Name is about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays (ooh!!?)—who are both forced to hide behind another name. This event is ticketed.

Rumaan Alam 's new novel Entitlement is a riveting tale for our new gilded age, a story that confidently considers questions about need and worth, race and privilege, philanthropy and generosity, passion and obsession.

Alam's best known novel is Leave the World Behind, which was adapted into a decent Netflix film starring Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, and Mahershala Ali.



Third Place Books is located on the upper level of LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Here is the full list of author events at Third Place Books in September 2024



