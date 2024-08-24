September 2024 events at Third Place Books

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Author event at Third Place Books
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Third Place Books has two featured author events in September. In addition, J.A. Jance will present her new J.P. Beaumont story on September 10, 2024

Thursday, September 12 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park 

Our blockbuster hit of September, the prolific Jodi Picoult meets with Julia Quinn, local mastermind of the Bridgerton series. Picoult's new novel By Any Other Name is about two women, centuries apart—one of whom is the real author of Shakespeare’s plays (ooh!!?)—who are both forced to hide behind another name. This event is ticketed.

Wednesday, September 25 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park 

Rumaan Alam's new novel Entitlement is a riveting tale for our new gilded age, a story that confidently considers questions about need and worth, race and privilege, philanthropy and generosity, passion and obsession. 

Alam's best known novel is Leave the World Behind, which was adapted into a decent Netflix film starring Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, and Mahershala Ali.

Third Place Books is located on the upper level of LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Here is the full list of author events at Third Place Books in September 2024

Sept 3Sarah Kapit presents 'Rachel Friedman Breaks the Rules' and 'Rachel Friedman and Eight Not-Perfect Nights of Hanukkah'
6:00pm
Sept 4Steve Duda presents 'River Songs: Moments of Wild Wonder in Fly Fishing'
7:00pm
Sept 5Hannah D Sharpe presents 'Between Lies And Revenge'
7:00pm
Sept 9Sisters in Crime Night (hosted by Marty Wingate)
7:00pm
Sept 10J. A. Jance presents 'Den of Iniquity: A J. P. Beaumont Novel'
7:00pm
Sept 11Natalie Lloyd and Will Taylor with Kirby Larson — 'The Witching Wind' and 'The School for Wicked Witches'
6:00pm
Sept 12Jodi Picoult with Julia Quinn — 'By Any Other Name'
7:00pm
Sept 15Storytime with Rushie Ellenwood — 'A Song for Nolan'
11:00am
Sept 17Linda M. Lockwood presents 'Sky Ranch: Reared in the High Country'
7:00pm
Sept 18Alisa Alering with Jaq Evans and Leif — 'Smothermoss'
7:00pm
Sept 19J. M. Miro presents 'Bringer of Dust: A Novel'
7:00pm
Sept 23Steve Hoffman with Matthew Amster-Burton — 'A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France'
7:00pm
Sept 25Rumaan Alam with Danya Kukafka — 'Entitlement: A Novel'
7:00pm
Sept 26Richard Kyte presents 'Finding Your Third Place: Building Happier Communities (and Making Great Friends Along the Way)'
7:00pm

