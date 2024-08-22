Shoreline Schools start classes Tuesday August 27, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Diane Hettrick

This is the first time in years that school has started before Labor Day. 

The last time it happened a lot of families were caught flat-footed. They had made vacation plans, assuming they would have Labor Day weekend before school started.

I talked to one mom who had planned her wedding for the end of August.

Don't assume that people have seen the notices. Mention it to anyone with school aged kids and particularly to people who are new to Shoreline or have kindergartners.



Posted by DKH at 1:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  