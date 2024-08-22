Shoreline Schools start classes Tuesday August 27, 2024

By Diane Hettrick





This is the first time in years that school has started before Labor Day.





The last time it happened a lot of families were caught flat-footed. They had made vacation plans, assuming they would have Labor Day weekend before school started.





I talked to one mom who had planned her wedding for the end of August.





Don't assume that people have seen the notices. Mention it to anyone with school aged kids and particularly to people who are new to Shoreline or have kindergartners.











