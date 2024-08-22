August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day

Annual Poll Shows Tooth Fairy More Important Than Ever

Photo courtesy Delta Dental

Delta Dental released additional findings from its 2024 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® in recognition of National Tooth Fairy Day on August 22.

The poll, in its 26th year, shows that the Tooth Fairy provides practical benefits for both children and adults, as 34% of parents say the Tooth Fairy visits are a positive way to instill good oral health habits and 22% believe the tradition helps teach their children about the value of money.





The February release of the poll showed that while the value of a single tooth nationwide has dropped six percent, the West Coast and Washington state continued to see a surge upward in value. The average value of a single lost tooth during the past year went up 37% in the Western U.S. to $8.54, up from $6.23 last year.



Additional key findings include, more than half of parents surveyed feel the Tooth Fairy visits give their child something to be excited about and an opportunity to celebrate. More than a third of the parents said they believe the Tooth Fairy visits help foster their child’s imagination.





In Washington state, children in Title I and Rural schools can request a visit from the Tooth Fairy Experience, a program presented by Delta Dental of Washington that travels around the state teaching good oral health habits to children ages kindergarten through 2nd grade.





The Tooth Fairy Experience is free of charge and includes a storybook reading, presentation and free dental goodies for all students who attend. For more information or to request a visit for your school, visit the Tooth Fairy Experience



For parents with children who have recently lost a tooth – or visited their dentist – Delta Dental of Washington offers free letters from the Tooth Fairy mailed directly to your child. Versions of the letter are offered for a first lost tooth, a lost tooth, a good dental checkup, and a version with words of encouragement for a less-than-positive dental exam.









The Tooth Fairy also hosts a free Tooth Fairy Hotline , with pre-recorded messages with the same themes as the letters.

About Delta Dental of Washington

Founded 70 years ago by Seattle area dentists who set out to revolutionize oral health care, an innovative program was developed to provide longshoreman’s children access to dental care – and the concept of dental benefits was born.









Today Delta Dental of Washington , a not-for-profit, is the state’s leading dental benefits provider covering nearly 4 million people statewide and beyond.



