Hello Fall! Block party at Shoreline Covenant Church September 7, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024


Hello Fall Block Party - A fun family friendly event Shoreline Covenant Church puts on to connect with our community. 

Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 11am to 2pm at 1330 N 185th, Shoreline WA 98133

It is full of fun opportunities with crafts, bouncy house, treats, live music, and food! 

We do this every year and we look forward to all the people we will meet. 

The event is free with the exception of the ice cream truck. The food and the other crafting booths are free. 

It will be a lot of fun for all ages!! 


Posted by DKH at 12:56 AM
