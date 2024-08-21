Why is Aurora Avenue crime concentrated in Seattle, not Shoreline?

Photos of the newly completed Aurora Corridor 2015

By Diane Hettrick





There's no question that the northern stretch of Aurora in Seattle - from 105th to 145th - is the wild west. Drive by shootings, pot shop invasions, pedestrians on the sidewalk hit by cars, drug deals. There is prostitution but the crime seems to center on gun battles between pimps.





The Seattle City Council is considering tackling the problem by declaring it a 'no prostitution' zone. And they can't help but notice that all those problems stop at the city border and are non-existent in Shoreline.





This article by Amy Radil in KUOW.org discusses this and interviews Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park, Capt. Tim Meyer, and Jim Hammond, Shoreline's intergovernmental relations manager to find out what Shoreline is doing right.











