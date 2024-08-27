Shoreline residents: one week left to sign up for your free tree

One week left for Shoreline residents to sign up for a FREE TREE through Communi-trees, Shoreline’s community tree giveaway and planting program.

Shoreline residents, schools, churches, and businesses are all eligible!





When you sign up for a free tree, we will help you:Pick the right tree for your spacePlant it (subject to volunteer availability)Learn how to keep your tree healthyRemember to water and care for your tree