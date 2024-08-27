Shoreline residents: one week left to sign up for your free tree
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Shoreline residents, schools, churches, and businesses are all eligible!
When you sign up for a free tree, we will help you:
Pick the right tree for your space
Plant it (subject to volunteer availability)
Learn how to keep your tree healthy
Remember to water and care for your tree
Visit ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees for more details and to sign up for your free tree!
