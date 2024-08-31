Intro to Sign Language classes at the Senior Activity Center

Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center Come learn Sign Language with Rich Williams! Come learn Sign Language with Rich Williams!





Rich has been practicing, teaching and interpreting Sign Language for over 40 years.





This course covers daily-used signs focusing on greetings, activities, family and food.





We’ll learn how to finger spell and the best signs to communicate our personal needs and feelings.





Most importantly, we’ll look at ways to sign even with reduced vision, arthritis, or other physical challenges.





Times: Mondays 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Cost: Member $20 per Month; Non Member $32 per Month

Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Free parking

Class starts the first week of September!





