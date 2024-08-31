Intro to Sign Language classes at the Senior Activity Center

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Photo courtesy Senior Activity Center
Come learn Sign Language with Rich Williams! 

Rich has been practicing, teaching and interpreting Sign Language for over 40 years. 

This course covers daily-used signs focusing on greetings, activities, family and food. 

We’ll learn how to finger spell and the best signs to communicate our personal needs and feelings. 

Most importantly, we’ll look at ways to sign even with reduced vision, arthritis, or other physical challenges.

  • Times: Mondays 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
  • Cost: Member $20 per Month; Non Member $32 per Month
  • Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 
  • Free parking
Class starts the first week of September!


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  