Greeting Card Making class at the Senior Activity Center

Friday, August 30, 2024

Learn to make greeting cards at Senior Activity Center
Greeting Card Making class

Learn the art of card making with local card-maker Frank Macaluso! 

Use die cutting machines, templates, specialty paper products and much more to create beautiful handmade greeting cards! 

No experience required. 

All materials and tools provided.

Times:

