Greeting Card Making class at the Senior Activity Center
Friday, August 30, 2024
Learn the art of card making with local card-maker Frank Macaluso!
Use die cutting machines, templates, specialty paper products and much more to create beautiful handmade greeting cards!
No experience required.
All materials and tools provided.
Times:
- Thursday 9/12 and Thursday 9/26 at 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm
- Cost: Member $32 per Month Non Member $48 per Month
- Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this class. 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
- Free parking
- Class starts the first week of September!
