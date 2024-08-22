Echo Lake Closed due to Algae Bloom
Thursday, August 22, 2024
|File photo from previous algae bloom in Echo Lake
Photo by Ann Michel
Echo Lake is to remain closed due to high fecal bacteria levels.
The City recommends that people and pets do not swim, wade, fish, or engage in other activities that would cause contact with water.
Please do not allow pets to drink the lake water. For water quality updates, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/waterquality and kingcounty.gov/swimbeach.
The City will continue to monitor and sample the lake weekly for both bacteria and algae concentrations and we are working with King County Public Health to reopen the lake as soon as it is safe to do so.
As a general reminder, please help us prevent high fecal bacteria levels by:
- Keeping dogs on leash and picking up pet waste.
- Not feeding water birds in the area. Ducks & geese poop where they are fed and, when fed on the beach, their droppings can cause fecal bacteria levels to spike.
The previously scheduled cattail pulling parties have been cancelled.
