Murder Inn opens September 13, 2024 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds - tickets available now



Murder Inn

By Howard Voland and Keith McGregor





Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth-century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley.



What looks to be an unpleasant and uncomfortable detour soon turns into a night of mayhem and madness as knives begin to pop up… in the most unexpected places. As the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it. And even more important- who’s likely to have it done to them next?



This production features the acting talents of:

Adam Nyhoff (Jake Talbot)

Rachael Walters (Martha Talbot)

Ingrid Sanai Buron (Agnes Tate)

Olivia Alderton (Carolyn Pickett)

Tina Devrin (Ellen Halsey)

Codie Wyatt (Muriel Lampmann)

Carol Richmond (Patricia Simpson)

Landon Whitbread (Todd Currier)

David Hayes (Lawrence Currier)

Jennifer Nielsen (Grace Sharp)

Jeannine Early (Doris Brooks)

Thomas A. Glass (Donald Schultz) The creative/production team includes:

Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer)

Brian Fletcher (Technical Director/Producer)

David Alan Morrison (Director)

Julie L Benner (Stage Manager)

Thomas LeClair (Scenic Designer)

Ella Swenson (Costume Designer)

Chrystian Shepperd (Lighting Designer)

Jennifer Cabarrus (Properties Designer)

Henry S Brown, Jr. (Sound Designer)

Rex Goulding (Master Carpenter)

Eyve Geordan (Assistant Stage Manager)

Anna McLane (Assistant Stage Manager)

Topher Wick (Assistant Producer)

WHEN: September 13-October 6, 2024 – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (15 total performances).



WHERE: Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.



TICKETS: $28 General Adults (ages 19-59); $25 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online at



Content Information: this production has been deemed by the publisher as appropriate for all audiences, however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.



Approximate Run Time: this production is anticipated to be approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission.



“Murder Inn” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.





