Murder Inn opens September 13, 2024 at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds - tickets available now
Thursday, August 22, 2024
By Howard Voland and Keith McGregor
September 13-October 6, 2024 – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm (15 total performances).
WHERE: Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
TICKETS: $28 General Adults (ages 19-59); $25 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
“Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming production of Murder Inn, at the Wade James Theatre, September 13-October 6, 2024. This production was written by local playwrights, Howard Voland and Keith McGregor, and will open EDP’s 66th Season of community theatre in Edmonds.
"Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
"As we celebrate our 66th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.” -Katie Soulé, Managing Director
SHOW SYNOPSIS
Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth-century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley.
What looks to be an unpleasant and uncomfortable detour soon turns into a night of mayhem and madness as knives begin to pop up… in the most unexpected places. As the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out who done it. And even more important- who’s likely to have it done to them next?
This production features the acting talents of:
- Adam Nyhoff (Jake Talbot)
- Rachael Walters (Martha Talbot)
- Ingrid Sanai Buron (Agnes Tate)
- Olivia Alderton (Carolyn Pickett)
- Tina Devrin (Ellen Halsey)
- Codie Wyatt (Muriel Lampmann)
- Carol Richmond (Patricia Simpson)
- Landon Whitbread (Todd Currier)
- David Hayes (Lawrence Currier)
- Jennifer Nielsen (Grace Sharp)
- Jeannine Early (Doris Brooks)
- Thomas A. Glass (Donald Schultz)
- Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer)
- Brian Fletcher (Technical Director/Producer)
- David Alan Morrison (Director)
- Julie L Benner (Stage Manager)
- Thomas LeClair (Scenic Designer)
- Ella Swenson (Costume Designer)
- Chrystian Shepperd (Lighting Designer)
- Jennifer Cabarrus (Properties Designer)
- Henry S Brown, Jr. (Sound Designer)
- Rex Goulding (Master Carpenter)
- Eyve Geordan (Assistant Stage Manager)
- Anna McLane (Assistant Stage Manager)
- Topher Wick (Assistant Producer)
Content Information: this production has been deemed by the publisher as appropriate for all audiences, however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.
Approximate Run Time: this production is anticipated to be approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission.
“Murder Inn” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
