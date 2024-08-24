Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party September 7, 2024

Volunteers at Five Acre Woods

Photo courtesy LFPSF Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party Saturday September 7, 2024, 9am - 12noon Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party Saturday September 7, 2024, 9am - 12noon









﻿Come & out and enjoy the forest



Questions? ﻿contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at



Location:

City Park Five Acre Woods

18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



Join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturday of the month.Restoration volunteers are busy improving your local forest park, Five Acre Woods.Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Dress for the weather.