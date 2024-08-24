Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party September 7, 2024
Saturday, August 24, 2024
|Volunteers at Five Acre Woods
Photo courtesy LFPSF
Join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturday of the month.
Restoration volunteers are busy improving your local forest park, Five Acre Woods.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Dress for the weather.
Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well. Beverages and treats provided to volunteers.
Come & out and enjoy the forest
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders at polly@gaiaict.com
Location:
- City Park Five Acre Woods
- 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
