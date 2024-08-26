Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Opening Festival August 30, 2024
Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Opening Festival August 30, 2024, 4-8pm
Enjoy live music, magical performances, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and photo-worthy experiences for the entire family (pups included).
Discover the vibrant community of Mountlake Terrace, and don't miss your chance to win exciting prizes while creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce
