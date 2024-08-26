Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Opening Festival August 30, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024


Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Opening Festival August 30, 2024, 4-8pm

Enjoy live music, magical performances, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, and photo-worthy experiences for the entire family (pups included).


Discover the vibrant community of Mountlake Terrace, and don't miss your chance to win exciting prizes while creating memories that will last a lifetime.



Posted by DKH at 2:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  