Sign up for the first-ever Lake Forest Park yard sale day

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Calling all LFP'ers who need an excuse to clean out the garage (or house!). Want to buy used instead of new? 

Love a good bargain or just want to get out and explore the neighborhood? Join your neighbors for LAKE FOREST PARK YARD SALE DAY!

To get on the map that will be sent out, be sure to sign up before September 1st!  

Volunteers of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are organizing Lake Forest Park’s first-ever city-wide yard sale.

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024 - 9:00am to 3:00pm
WHERE: All over Lake Forest Park!

Maps with yard sale locations will be available the week leading up to Yard Sale Day, around 50 homes have already signed up, get ready to shop!


Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

