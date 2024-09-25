The Story is Created - Be Part of that Story

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Illustrating the use of trigons, crescents, and
ovals to create design. From the book:
Spindle Whorl, written by Nan McNutt,
Illustrations by Roger Fernandes

The Story is Created. 
Be Part of that Story.

By M. O'Neill

Roger Fernandes - Native artist, master storyteller, and educator, will be telling traditional stories of the local Coast Salish tribes at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Fernandes' stories capture  universal concepts, the cooperation of humankind and nature, and why the Forest is your greatest teacher. 

We will be gathering in the field under tents at the Miyawaki Forest. One of the powers of storytelling is that it allows the listener to make their own judgement and discovery, and to find their own meaning by hearing the story.

At this event, participants have the opportunity to also learn how three shapes are used to create traditional Central Coast Salish art— the trigon, crescent, and oval. With these shapes, using repeated patterns and negative space, participants will create their own designs.

So, COME JOIN US at the Shoreline Historical Museum Miyawaki Urban Forest from 10:00am to noon on Saturday September 28, 2024.

This is an outdoor event under tents. There will be refreshments and tours of the Miyawaki Urban Forest as well as the Museum exhibits.

"The Forest is your greatest teacher." Roger Fernandes


Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  