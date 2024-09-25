Illustrating the use of trigons, crescents, and

ovals to create design. From the book:

Spindle Whorl, written by Nan McNutt,

Illustrations by Roger Fernandes

The Story is Created.

Be Part of that Story.









Roger Fernandes - Native artist, master storyteller, and educator, will be telling traditional stories of the local Coast Salish tribes at the Shoreline Historical Museum





Fernandes' stories capture universal concepts, the cooperation of humankind and nature, and why the Forest is your greatest teacher.





We will be gathering in the field under tents at the Miyawaki Forest. One of the powers of storytelling is that it allows the listener to make their own judgement and discovery, and to find their own meaning by hearing the story.



At this event, participants have the opportunity to also learn how three shapes are used to create traditional Central Coast Salish art— the trigon, crescent, and oval. With these shapes, using repeated patterns and negative space, participants will create their own designs.



So, COME JOIN US at the Shoreline Historical Museum Miyawaki Urban Forest from 10:00am to noon on Saturday September 28, 2024.



This is an outdoor event under tents. There will be refreshments and tours of the Miyawaki Urban Forest as well as the Museum exhibits.



"The Forest is your greatest teacher." Roger Fernandes






