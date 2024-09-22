Climate Pledge Arena to pay $477K in penalties, refunds as a result of AG Ferguson’s hidden fee investigation

Photo courtesy Climate Pledge Arena Court order ensures concertgoers who paid fee get money back with an additional $10 Court order ensures concertgoers who paid fee get money back with an additional $10





SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena will pay $477,917 in penalties and refunds as a result of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s investigation into a hidden fee the arena charged thousands of Washingtonians.



From February 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023, Climate Pledge added a 3% fee to food and beverage purchases made at the arena.





They did not disclose the fee in any way before customers made their purchase, in violation of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act.









As a condition for resolving his case, The Attorney General’s investigation revealed the company charged the fee on approximately 183,000 transactions over the course of 37 events, bringing in $162,917.16. The legally binding agreement is subject to court approval.As a condition for resolving his case, Ferguson required that Climate Pledge

Conclude a class action lawsuit resulting in full restitution to all Washington consumers who were harmed, to be administered through a claims process, subject to court approval;

Pay affected customers who file a claim an additional $10 for their inconvenience and loss of their money in addition to the full refund;

Pay $315,000 to the Attorney General’s Office to pay for the cost of bringing the case, future enforcement work and, if necessary, cover claimants’ additional $10 payment if the $162,917.16 is insufficient; and

Disclose all fees it charges customers in the future. “Washington law is simple: If you charge a fee, you must clearly disclose that fee before someone pays it,” Ferguson said. “Climate Pledge was not doing that. Now they are paying the price. If you believe a company is charging hidden fees in Washington, contact my office.”

Ferguson opened his investigation following a



The arena stopped charging the fee following the KIRO story and the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the arena is not currently charging the fee. The court order ensures the arena does not charge any fees without appropriately informing people. If the arena does, the Attorney General’s Office can go to court for any violations.



Assistant Attorney General Dan Davies handled the case for Washington. Ferguson opened his investigation following a KIRO news story about the fee . State law requires companies to clearly disclose all added fees and charges to Washingtonians before they charge them. Instead, the fee was not disclosed at the arena kiosks or in digital payments. Attendees only learned about the fee if they asked for a receipt for their transaction.The arena stopped charging the fee following the KIRO story and the Attorney General’s Office confirmed the arena is not currently charging the fee. The court order ensures the arena does not charge any fees without appropriately informing people. If the arena does, the Attorney General’s Office can go to court for any violations.Assistant Attorney General Dan Davies handled the case for Washington.







Honest Fees Initiative



Companies caught charging hidden fees have paid more than $9.6 million as a result of Ferguson’s Honest Fees Initiative.



Ferguson is calling on Washingtonians to check their bills, and, if they believe they contain hidden fees, to file a complaint at the Attorney General’s website



Follow these easy steps to check your bill: Companies caught charging hidden fees have paid more than $9.6 million as a result of Ferguson’s Honest Fees Initiative.Ferguson is calling on Washingtonians to check their bills, and, if they believe they contain hidden fees, to file a complaint at the Attorney General’s website here Follow these easy steps to check your bill: